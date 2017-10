This photo will make any Selena fan’s heart go bidi bidi bom bom.

On Thursday, America Ferrera posted a photo of herself dressed as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla to Instagram.

“Basically twins,” Ferrera wrote in the caption.

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The “Superstore” actress also mentioned in her caption that tonight is the show’s Halloween episode and her character, Amy, has decided to rock Quintanilla’s iconic purple jumpsuit.