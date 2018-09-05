'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Combines 'Murder House,' 'Coven' And Joan Collins

If you’re already excited for Halloween, the eighth season of “American Horror Story” should tide you over until Oct. 31.

The crossover season, titled “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” hits TV screens on Sept. 12 and looks like it may just be the scariest yet. Bringing together two of this reporter’s personal favorite seasons of the anthology series ― “Murder House” and “Coven” ― “Apocalypse” has been a bit of a mystery otherwise. Until now.

In the above preview shared by FX on Wednesday, the series appears to feature a plane crash, desolate landscapes, and, most terrifyingly, Joan Collins.