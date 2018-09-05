ENTERTAINMENT
09/05/2018 10:32 am ET

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Combines 'Murder House,' 'Coven' And Joan Collins

There's plane crashes, explosions and more in Season 8 of the FX show.
By Jenna Amatulli

If you’re already excited for Halloween, the eighth season of “American Horror Story” should tide you over until Oct. 31. 

The crossover season, titled “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” hits TV screens on Sept. 12 and looks like it may just be the scariest yet. Bringing together two of this reporter’s personal favorite seasons of the anthology series ― “Murder House” and “Coven” ― “Apocalypse” has been a bit of a mystery otherwise. Until now.

In the above preview shared by FX on Wednesday, the series appears to feature a plane crash, desolate landscapes, and, most terrifyingly, Joan Collins.

Collins is joined on a presumably doomed plane ride with alums Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Also slated to return this season are Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner and the inimitable Jessica Lange.

Lange’s appearance comes after a three-season absence ― but won’t happen until the sixth episode, which will be directed by Paulson. 

In addition to the one above, an arguably creepier teaser trailer came out earlier last month. There’s bugs, fetuses, explosions and everything else from your worst nightmares.

