'American Horror Story' Season 8 Is A 'Murder House' And 'Coven' Crossover

Take several seats, “Avengers: Infinity War,” because this is the biggest crossover event in history.

The new season of “American Horror Story” will unite the characters from two of the FX anthology series’ most beloved installments: “Murder House” (Season 1) and “Coven” (Season 3).

Series creator Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter Friday that next (presumably nightmarish) chapter will arrive in September.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year...because it’s happening THIS YEAR,” Murphy wrote. “AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER”

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

Murphy told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the highly anticipated crossover season that fans have been begging for wouldn’t happen until later in the series run.

“We’ve already met about it and outlined it,” Murphy said at the time. “But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”

It’s unclear whether Murphy is retooling the season altogether or sticking to previous plans, but fans already have questions about how the crossover will go down.

“Murder House” followed a family living in a haunted Los Angeles mansion next door to a sickly sweet neighbor played by Jessica Lange. “Coven” revolved around a group of young witches studying at a school in New Orleans ― run by Jessica Lange.

The venerated actress hasn’t appeared in the series since departing “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” and has remained resolute in her decision not to return. Perhaps the crossover will draw her out of “AHS” retirement.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters speak onstage at an "American Horror Story" event in April.

During a panel with cast members in April, Murphy dropped hints that Season 8 would be “fantasy-inspired” and “heightened.” He said it would be set in the near-future ― somewhere around October 2019.

He also revealed that Paulson will play a hairstylist, and “Dynasty” legend Joan Collins will come aboard to play Evan Peters’ grandmother.

Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman were previously confirmed to appear in Season 8.

But things can change quickly with Murphy’s stable of TV series, as shown with recent switch-ups of “American Crime Story” installments “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Katrina.”