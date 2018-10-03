Americans Protest Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination Across The Country

Americans took to the streets across the country to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Protesters gathered in Washington outside the Supreme Court building, and at one point it appeared from a photo posted on Twitter that #StopKavanaugh was projected on the portico of the building.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed the protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court building. She called Senate Republicans “cowardly patriarchal people” and wondered why they had hidden from interviewing California professor Christine Blasey Ford, whom she called “a beautiful, lovely, well-spoken, humble witness.”

Anna Galland, executive director of moveon.org, said there were hundreds of protests on Wednesday in such places as Portland, Maine; Charleston, West Virginia; Minot, North Dakota; and Anchorage, Alaska.

Here are some images from social media and wire services from the various protests.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN / Reuters House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks in Washington on Wednesday at a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

100s of vigils tonight. Minot, ND, Portland ME, Anchorage, Charleston WV, more, on 48 hours notice - along with huge wave of grassroots calls. This movement is electric; we will prevail - and for damn sure we'll march to the polls. (Photos via @NARAL) #StopKavanaugh #believewomen pic.twitter.com/OkfVcqGYOc — Anna Galland (@annagalland) October 4, 2018

✊ This is what democracy looks like. Together we are strong enough to #StopKavanaugh



We want survivors everywhere to know: We support you. We hear you. We’re with you. pic.twitter.com/E9uCrl4YBR — ACLU (@ACLU) October 3, 2018

Redding CA ready to march for #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/E1h4Iqvi5f — Frankie Wallace (@freelyfrankie) October 4, 2018

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN / Reuters Activists outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.

The Handmaids were out in force to #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/a5IinU3iqY — karen rasmussen (@raskarenras) October 4, 2018

Had a wonderful time this evening, with my great friend @KRS_RogueShark ! Shes such a rock star, we had a few visitors and met some allies, as well as had another fellow patriot come out and brave the 32° weather, signs in tow. @MoveOn #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/E72FTHzAIZ — Matt Call (@chucklebox08) October 4, 2018

A very large crowd has gathered in Anchorage Alaska right now to #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/V7bpukWBwS — Aaron Black (@BlackCatUnloads) August 26, 2018

Approximately 90 people gathered in Morgantown on a few hours notice to urge @SenCapito & @Sen_JoeManchin to #StopKavanaugh and #BelieveSurvivors. So many people stepped up and spoke out with their own stories. It was powerful. We just hope our representatives can hear us.. pic.twitter.com/8MuK2dbRoc — Appalachian Activist (@WVCitizensUnite) October 4, 2018

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Vigil to #StopKavanaugh happening now in Portland, Maine. Over 200+ vigils are happening across the country tonight. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/ZIxnaZnHmt — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) October 3, 2018