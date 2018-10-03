Americans Protest Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination Across The Country

#StopKavanaugh projected onto Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/93RdtQl15S— Evy Mages (@EvyMages) October 4, 2018
Americans took to the streets across the country to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Protesters gathered in Washington outside the Supreme Court building, and at one point it appeared from a photo posted on Twitter that #StopKavanaugh was projected on the portico of the building.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed the protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court building. She called Senate Republicans “cowardly patriarchal people” and wondered why they had hidden from interviewing California professor Christine Blasey Ford, whom she called “a beautiful, lovely, well-spoken, humble witness.”
Anna Galland, executive director of moveon.org, said there were hundreds of protests on Wednesday in such places as Portland, Maine; Charleston, West Virginia; Minot, North Dakota; and Anchorage, Alaska.
Here are some images from social media and wire services from the various protests.