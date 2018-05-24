Amy Poehler: A 'Parks And Recreation' Revival Would Be 'Amazing'

The actors dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday to promote their new NBC competition series, “Making It.” The host, however, couldn’t resist the chance to ask them about the possibility of resurrecting “Parks and Rec,” which wrapped in 2015 after seven seasons.

“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Poehler said. “I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

Offerman, who is married to “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally, told Ellen he’d also be interested in a reboot ― under one condition.

“We said that if Beyoncé would play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back,” he quipped. “This is Beyoncé Knowles, the singer, the entertainer.”

However, returning to the fictional Pawnee, Indiana, might be easier said than done, as many of Offerman and Poehler’s co-stars are busier than ever. Rashida Jones, for example, stars in the TBS series “Angie Tribeca” and serves as an executive producer on TNT’s “Claws.”