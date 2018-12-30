Amy Schumer Shares Update On Her Bowel Movements Amid Tough Pregnancy

Amy Schumer’s tough pregnancy continues, but the comedian revealed Sunday that she got a little post-Christmas miracle, by way of an, ehm, extremely large bowel movement.

“I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping,” Schumer joked on Instagram.

“The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful. Happy Sunday guys,” the 37-year-old said.

She added: “I hope you take a really good poop today!”

Comedian Chris Rock loved Schumer’s post, telling her “I should [have] married you when I had the chance.”

Schumer responded with a simple, “I know.”

HuffPost/Carly Ledbetter The two comedians were clearly having a lot of fun with the post.

Schumer has been open about her difficult pregnancy since she announced in October that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, which affected Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, throughout all three of her pregnancies.

The condition can cause severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy. Schumer announced that she had hyperemesis gravidarum when she told fans that she had to cancel some of her comedy shows in Texas.

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” the comedian said. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!”