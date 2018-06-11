“The best part is just having a partner and being like ‘I got a team,’” Schumer said in an interview with E! News in April. “It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it’s cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with.”

She also told Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM radio show that she loves it every time her new husband calls her his wife.