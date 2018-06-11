Amy Schumer and her husband of four months, chef Chris Fischer, just made their official red carpet debut.
The two walked the Tony Awards red carpet together on Sunday night in New York City. Schumer was nominated for a Tony for her performance as “Corky” in the Broadway play “Meteor Shower,” which was written by Steve Martin.
The 37-year-old comedian wore a long black gown with a high slit by Brandon Maxwell for the event. Her husband looked sharp in a dark suit.
Schumer and Fischer married in a secret ceremony in Malibu, California, in February after just a few months of dating. The two wed in front of 80 friends, including Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence and David Spade.
The comedian confirmed the news on Instagram a few days after her nuptials with a simple caption ― “Yup” ― and pictures from the wedding.
After tying the knot, Schumer spoke about her favorite part of being married to Fischer.
“The best part is just having a partner and being like ‘I got a team,’” Schumer said in an interview with E! News in April. “It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it’s cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with.”
She also told Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM radio show that she loves it every time her new husband calls her his wife.
“I’m a wife as hell. But it’s still like, a novelty,” she said in February. “Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”
It sounds like they have many more red carpets ahead of them as husband and wife.