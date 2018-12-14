Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Pregnancy Glow With IV Drip In Hand

Amy Schumer’s severe second trimester sickness just won’t go away.

Nevertheless, the “I Feel Pretty” actress and comedian remains in good spirits (on Instagram, at least) and continues to joke about the awful parts that can come with being pregnant.

Schumer posted a photo of herself on Friday showing her laying on a couch with an IV in her arm. She jokingly captioned the pic, “Am I glowing?” with the hashtag #hyperemesisgravidarum.

The 37-year-old revealed that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in November.

The condition, often highlighted by Kate Middleton as she dealt with it through all three of her pregnancies, includes symptoms like severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

Of course, Schumer found a way to joke about her diagnosis at the time, saying, “I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!”

Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, announced that they were expecting their first child together in October.

The two wed in a super-secret ceremony in February in front of 80 guests, which included Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Schumer has canceled multiple stops on her comedy tour after being hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum. She occasionally posts videos of herself vomiting before she takes the stage.