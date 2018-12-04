Amy Schumer: Meghan Markle Is My Nemesis

Comedian Amy Schumer lightheartedly dubbed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, her “nemesis” while offering up life tips in a new video.

“Why is she my nemesis? Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and I’m not letting her get away with that,” Schumer joked in the InStyle segment titled “How To Not Give A Shit What Anybody Thinks.”

Schumer, who was explaining how most people are narcissists, continued:

“So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, ‘Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she’s wearing high heels and I already look 10 months pregnant and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years.’”

But, ultimately, Schumer said she reminded herself not to worry because “no one really cares about me, because they really only care about themselves.”

Schumer announced in October that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child with this edited photograph of Markle and Prince Harry, whose first baby is due in spring 2019:

Schumer recently revealed she’d been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, and last week shared video of herself vomiting on the way to a gig.