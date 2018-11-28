ENTERTAINMENT
Amy Schumer Posts Video Of Vomiting Before Act -- And The Show Does Go On

The comedian, who is pregnant, thanked the audience "for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage."
By Ron Dicker
Amy Schumer didn't let a heavy bout of nausea get in the way of her performance on Tuesday.
Amy Schumer is a trouper. The comedian, who is pregnant, shared a video on Instagram of herself vomiting on the ride to her standup gig in Tarrytown, New York, on Tuesday. She also posted a triumphant image of the crowd cheering at the end of her act.

Schumer thanked the audience “for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.”

Schumer postponed some tour dates after she was recently hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that is marked in part by severe nausea during pregnancy. She apologized in Tuesday’s Insta for canceling performances.

“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows,” she wrote. “I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time.”

She said she eagerly anticipated becoming a mom, and she also took a dig at Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, who beat Democrat Mike Espy in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday. “I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth,” Schumer sniped.

“My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video,” the comedian added.

Schumer announced in October that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

