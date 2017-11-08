An Irish Knitting Retreat Allowed Me to See The Real Ireland

When I was contemplating a trip to Ireland, my Irish-American friend Eleanor urged me, a confirmed urbanite, to leave Dublin during my visit. She said, “You can’t get to know Ireland if you don’t see the countryside. Heeding her advice, I opted for an organized tour since I did not trust myself to drive on the left hand side of the road as required in Ireland since they follow English road customs. Nixing a tour of Irish pubs for fear I couldn’t keep up with the drinking, I booked myself on KnittingTours.Com’s Southwest Ireland Knitting Retreat.

No, I don’t knit. In fact, I am probably the least talented person in the domestic arts that you will ever meet, but I am an aficionado of crafts, tapestries and color. Knitting could be considered an indigenous art form in Ireland having been part of the fabric of Irish life since the 17th century. Knitting was taught in the schools until recently. The distinctive patterns of an Aran sweater are as much a symbol of Ireland as green and orange flag to many.

courtesy of KnittingTours.com The gates of the Guinness brewery in London. All the Guinness beer sold around the world is made here.

When I met up with the group at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin, I was not surprised to find 15 middle aged to retired ladies and 2 of their husbands from all over the United States, Canada, and Australia. The group gelled very quickly over their love of knitting or in my case crafts. During our panoramic tour of Dublin, which included the Guinness factory, Trinity College, and River Liffey, we stopped at the Constant Knitter, a knitter’s mecca which was voted best store by the Irish Times. We were treated there to a lecture by Kieran Foley, an Irish knitwear designer known for his inventive designs. Some of the non-knitters skipped out and instead imbibed in local culture i.e. enjoyed a beer at the local pub. While normally not a big fan of beer, I must say the Guinness I drank in Ireland was rather tasty. That might have to do with the fact that all the Guinness sold around the world is made in Dublin.

The history of Ireland, a tale of too many battles, is best told by its castles which did double duty as home and fortress. The Irish, taking their castles for granted, have dubbed this phenomenon ABC-Another Bloody Castle. The well preserved Cahir Castle on the River Suir in County Tipperary was our first castle tour. The Butler family was given Cahir castle in 1375 by King Edward III. It stayed in the family until 1961 when the last Lord Cahir died upon which it reverted to the state. My favorite part of the tour was pretending to be brave as I stood under a gate’s portcullis. The heads of enemy soldiers could be decapitated if the gate was lowered onto them. The enormous dining room has been refurbished with furniture from the period so it is easy for those touring the castle to imagine there during a lavish dinner for fifty. Our no nonsense tour guide told us that she did not recognize actor/director Mel Gibson when he came to scout the castle to film scenes for his movie “Braveheart” despite his introducing himself as Mel so she charged him the 5 Euro admission fee.

courtesy of KnittingTours.com A typical knitting class during the retreat at Parknasilla

At our next stop, I met a bad ass knitter, three words that I never expected to string together. Yet, they perfectly describe the Metallica T shirt, ripped jeans wearing CEO of Hedgehog Fibres, Beata Jezek. Jezek, who is originally from Bratislava, Slovakia, started her company whose hand died artisan styled yarns are wildly popular among knitters when she was 21 years old. 9 years later, she’s planning to double her industrial space as she is now selling 400,000 skeins of yarns annually solely by word of mouth.

Nothing can prepare for the grandeur of Parknasilla, the hotel resort in Sneem, County Kerry where we would be spending the next 4 days. George Bernard Shaw wrote of his stay there, “the place does not belong to any world that you or I have ever worked or lived in-it’s part of our dream world.” One of my fellow guests said, “I feel like I am at Downton Abbey”. Besides Shaw, Princess Grace and her family, former French President Charles De Gaulle, and former Irish Prime Minister Bernie Ahern have all stayed here. The movie “The Lobster” starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz was filmed there.

courtesy of KnittingTours.com Parknasilla Exterior

Parknasilla House was built by the Bland family in the mid 1880’s. Some of the notable descendants of the Bland Family include former British Prime Minister David Cameron whose royal lineage stems from an affair that one of the Bland daughters had with the future King George IV. Later, the Blands built Derryquin Castle on the property. They then allowed Bishop Charles Graves to run Parknasilla as a hotel which it has been ever since. The castle under a subsequent owner was burned down during the “troubles” as the Irish refer to Northern Ireland’s sectarian strife.

While I luxuriated at the spa/aquatic center taking water aerobics class, sitting in the Jacuzzis with a view of the Atlantic Ocean, the knitters in our group had the pleasure of perfecting their knitting skills with Carol Feller, a popular Irish knitwear designer, teacher, author of five books on knitting, and proprietor of her own yarn line called Nua. She taught classes in grafting, short row, colorization, chart reading and garment shaping in rooms and lounges in beautifully appointed rooms and lounges designed perfectly for reading books, writing letters, or knitting on lazy days. Along with the knitting classes at Sheep’s Head Yarns, most of the intermediate and advanced knitters in the group finished the tour feeling that they had advanced their skills and excited to go home to tackle new projects.

courtesy of KnittingTours.com The deck of Parknasilla facing the Atlantic Ocean

Tourists travel to the south of Ireland to drive the scenic Ring of Kerry, a circular drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, and it didn’t disappoint. I imagine soaking in the Kerry scenery was similar to what would experience on an acid trip. It felt like nature was on steroids. The colors of the trees, woods, mountains, and lacks were vivid with a capital V and unlikely to be replicated anywhere else. Some skipped out on the scenery to golf on Parksnasilla’s 12 hole golf course with breathtaking sea views or walked the various wooded paths of the property including one to the burnout castle and vegetable patches. Others saved their energy so they would be able to partake in the Whiskey master class offered that night.

The real treasure of Ireland isn’t the Book of Kells, the illuminated book of 4 Gospels displayed at Trinity College. It is the people of Ireland and their irreverence, sense of humor, and gift of gab. They call a spire the stiletto in the ghetto; a statue of James Joyce who was known for his cantankerous manner the pr--k with the stick; a statue of a woman in a fountain the floozie in the Jacuzzi. It wasn’t me but the Parknasilla’s barman Tim Buckley, whose actress daughter Jessie recently won a BAFTA that best describe my travel blogging as “You are spinning yarns while they are knitting yarns.”

courtesy of KnittingTours.com Ring of Kerry