Why The Alaska Earthquake Didn't Claim Any Lives

“Building codes mean something,” Alaska Gov. Bill Walker (I) told reporters the day the quake hit.

California, a much more densely populated state with high earthquake risks, is lagging in that department, though lawmakers are pushing for higher standards similar to Alaska’s. After a shallow 4.4 magnitude quake caused significant shaking across the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this year, seismologists warned that the region was sitting on a “tectonic time bomb.”

But the safety problem goes beyond building codes. Seismologists working on the prototype of a game-changing earthquake warning system lamented to HuffPost after the Bay Area quake that funding for the project was insufficient and insecure despite the U.S. being years behind other countries in the technology. The warning system, which gives anywhere from seconds to minutes before shaking starts, is already in place in other earthquake-prone countries, including Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Romania, China and Italy.

Now U.S. senators from Alaska and California have co-authored legislation that would bolster funding for earthquake preparedness ― including the early warning system ― across the U.S. The House and Senate have passed the legislation, which awaits approval from President Donald Trump.