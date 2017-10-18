And The Country's 'Rattiest City' Is...

The Windy City is still the “Rattiest City,” according to an informal study.

For the third-straight year, Chicago topped U.S. metro areas in pest-control company Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities list released this week.

Orkin ranked cities by the amount of rodent treatments the company completed in the year that ended Sept. 15.

While the ranking is less than scientific (and self-serving), there’s other evidence that Chi-Town belongs up there among vermin hot spots.

According to DNAInfo in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city fielded 39,000 rat complaints in 2017, a 30-percent increase over 2016.

“Chicago has tried just about everything to control a burgeoning rat population fueled by a construction boom and a mild winter,” the Chicago Sun-Times wrote last week. “None of it has worked in a city seemingly overrun by rodents.”

Yuck.

Here’s the Top 50.

Chicago New York Los Angeles San Francisco – Oakland Washington, D.C. Philadelphia Detroit Baltimore Seattle – Tacoma Dallas – Ft. Worth Denver Minneapolis – St. Paul Cleveland – Akron Atlanta Boston Hartford – New Haven Portland, Oregon Miami – Ft. Lauderdale Indianapolis Houston Milwaukee Pittsburgh New Orleans Cincinnati Richmond – Petersburg Sacramento – Stockton Kansas City Charlotte Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News Buffalo Columbus, Ohio St. Louis Raleigh – Durham Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo San Diego Albany – Schenectady San Antonio Tampa – St. Petersburg Rochester, New York Nashville Champaign – Springfield – Decatur Greenville – Spartanburg Memphis Phoenix Syracuse West Palm Beach Orlando – Daytona Beach Madison Flint – Saginaw Green Bay – Appleton

More than 20 million rodents invade homes each year, Orkin said, and rats can squeeze through a hole the size of a quarter.

Keep that in mind while you wonder how your city will fare in next year’s list.