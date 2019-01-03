MEDIA
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Makes Striking Point About Donald Trump's ‘Good General’ Claim

The CNN host explained why "the world will never know General Trump."
By Lee Moran

CNN’s Anderson Cooper had some home truths for Donald Trump after the president bragged he’d have made “a good general” during Wednesday’s bizarre Cabinet meeting.

“The world will never know General Trump, in part because the president never set foot in a combat theater until last week with his trip to Iraq,” said the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“The closest he came to serving in uniform was his teen years as a student in the New York Military Academy, which was a prep school. His parents sent him there to straighten out his behavior, apparently,” Cooper added.

Check out the full clip here:

