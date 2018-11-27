CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out President Donald Trump for dismissing a report from his own administration warning of the devastating economic impact of climate change.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said of the 1,600-page report by some 300 researchers from 13 federal agencies issued by the White House last week.
Cooper detailed Trump’s long history of denial on climate change, including a tweet last week confusing weather with climate:
“The president of the United States seems to be honestly believing that global warming means it never gets cold anywhere,” Cooper said. “NASA has a good explanation of the difference between weather and climate on its website ― its website for children.”
He added:
“We’re just suggesting, Mr. President, if you don’t want to believe science or the 1,600-page report your team tried to slip past the American public on Friday, maybe just start with climatekids.nasa.gov. It’s a pretty easy read. It’s fun. There are pictures. But we’re not going to hold our breath because unlike the climate, some things never actually change.”
See his full takedown in the clip above.