Anderson Cooper Taunts Trump With 4 Blistering Questions About His 'Best People'

President Donald Trump repeatedly vowed during the 2016 presidential campaign that he’d only hire “the best people in the world” for his administration. Now, with many of his “best people’ ousted from the Cabinet and other high-level positions, CNN’s Anderson Cooper is wondering what happened to that pledge.

“If the president hires only the best people, why aren’t they still on the job?” Cooper asked on Tuesday night. “Why have so many left the administration? Why are others serving under ethical clouds? Why are some facing so much difficulty getting confirmed?”

Cooper’s comments came amid allegations regarding the conduct of Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s physician and nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson’s confirmation hearings have been postponed while the allegations are investigated.