12/12/2018 02:40 am ET

Anderson Cooper: Trump's Tantrum Is Like A Reboot Of 'The Apprentice'

The CNN host described the president's meeting with the top congressional Democrats as a "made-for-TV event."
By David Barden

CNN’s Anderson Cooper compared President Donald Trump’s explosive White House battle with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday to a reboot of “The Apprentice” featuring techniques from “The Real Housewives.” 

Cooper said Trump tapped into his reality TV roots during the meeting in an attempt to “star in and produce the show.”

“Now it might have gotten away from him a little bit with the top congressional Democrats not going along with the script he had in mind, but certainly taking part in the made-for-TV event,” Cooper said.

Watch Cooper dissect the meeting in the clip below (it begins at 17:50). 

