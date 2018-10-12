ENTERTAINMENT
Andrea Bocelli’s Performances At Princess Eugenie's Wedding Will Make You Weepy

His "Ave Maria" brought many to tears.
Andrea Bocelli singing at the royal wedding of Princess Beatrice of York and Jack Brooksbank.
As if the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank couldn’t get more elegant, singer Andrea Bocelli performed two pieces during the ceremony on Friday. 

Bocelli sang “Ave Maria” and “Panis Angelicus” for the 850 people invited to the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. 

Kensington Palace announced last week that Bocelli would perform at the wedding, along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. 

People on Twitter were very moved by the singer’s performance: 

Musical performances are typically major elements of royal weddings. 

In May, the Kingdom Choir performed a moving rendition of “Stand by Me” at the when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married. Karen Gibson, the founder of the choir, spoke to BBC about how that performance came together. 

“I understand that Prince Charles really likes gospel music,” she told the outlet. “The couple were very intentional about what they wanted sung and how they wanted it sung, but the actual idea came from Prince Charles ― although they were very happy to have gospel music.” 

The Kingdom Choir perform outside Kensington Palace on July 24 in London. The choir performed at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Sir Elton John performed later in the day during the royal wedding luncheon. 

Ellie Goulding, who performed at the 2011 nuptials of Kate Middleton and Prince William is also a guest at the wedding and one of Eugenie’s close friends (as well as a rumored former flame of Prince Harry). It’s unclear if she’ll sing at the private receptions later in the day or the continued celebrations tomorrow. 

