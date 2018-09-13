Polls Show Narrow Lead For Andrew Gillum In Florida Governor Race

Early polling data suggest Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor, Andrew Gillum, has a narrow lead against Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) in the state’s November gubernatorial race.

SurveyUSA and Quinnipiac University show Gillum, the state’s first black nominee for governor, has a competitive edge against his Republican opponent, as do two partisan polls. Last week a Quinnipiac poll showed Gillum had a 3 percentage point lead in the race, with women preferring him 56 percent to 43 percent. SurveyUSA released a poll on Tuesday giving him a 4 percentage point lead.

Two other polls — one Republican-leaning and the other Democratic-leaning — gave Gillum similar single-digit leads. The results are largely consistent across polling modes, with two live-caller surveys and two conducted online or using automated phone calls.