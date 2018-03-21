Andrew McCabe Oversaw Criminal Investigation Of Jeff Sessions

The FBI’s former deputy director, Andrew McCabe, led an investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ alleged “lack of candor” during congressional testimony over his contacts with Russian operatives last year, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to HuffPost.

That’s nearly one year before Sessions fired McCabe for the same reason: allegedly lacking candor during an internal review of how the FBI and Justice Department handled an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. ABC News was first to report the investigation.

McCabe lost his job on Friday after more than two decades of service with the bureau. President Donald Trump praised the firing.

A lawyer for Sessions confirmed in a statement that his client is no longer under investigation.

“The Special Counsel’s Office has informed me that after interviewing the Attorney General and conducting additional investigation, the Attorney General is not under investigation for false statements or perjury in his confirmation hearing testimony and related written submissions to Congress,” attorney Chuck Cooper said.