Fox News Legal Analyst Warns Trump Of ‘Doomsday’ Scenario In Mueller Probe

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted that President Donald Trump will be speaking soon to special counsel Robert Mueller “one way or another.”

And he warned team Trump that if the president doesn’t submit to an interview, he’ll be facing a grand jury.

Napolitano told Fox News anchor Shepard Smith that if Trump agrees to an interview, his legal team would be with him. They could stop, leave the room and confer after every question.

Before a grand jury, the president would face questions alone.

“It is just the president and the prosecutors and FBI agents and grand jurors, there is nobody there to help him at all,” Napolitano said. “And he would leave the room at his own peril.”

Napolitano and Smith spoke about the potential next steps in the case, with Smith saying that eventually “a higher authority” will have to determine if the president is being truthful.

“The president does not want that to be a jury of the Senate or a jury of his peers,” Napolitano said.

“Why not?” Smith asked.

“I don’t think he wants to get to that point. That would be doomsday,” Napolitano said. “That would mean that there’s enough evidence to indict and try or enough evidence to impeach.”