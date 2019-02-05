Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘I’m In Love’

Andy Cohen is a doting dad!

The TV producer and host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” welcomed Benjamin Allen Cohen into the world via surrogate at 6.35 p.m. PT on Monday.

“WOW! This is my son,” Cohen, 50, captioned an adorable Instagram photo of himself with his little baby boy, who weighed in at 9 pounds 2 ounces.

“He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” Cohen added. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Cohen revealed his baby’s gender on live TV during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up ... I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family and then here we are in 2018 almost ’19 and anything is possible and I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with,” he said at the time.

The news prompted an outpouring of love on Twitter:

Get up on a table and dance for @Andy and his beautiful baby Benjamin NOW!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/W7LYdVLTGD — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 5, 2019

Congrats @Andy ♥️🍼👶🏼 SO happy for you!!!

(My dad’s name is Ben Allen too 😉love it!) https://t.co/qrq2MdrJ8v — Lizzie Rovsek (@LizzieRovsek) February 5, 2019

This is so fantastic. I love you @Andy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋 https://t.co/M90KM4Pn6C — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 5, 2019