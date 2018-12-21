Andy Cohen Reveals He Is Expecting A Baby Very Soon

Andy Cohen is going to be a father ― and he doesn’t have much time to prepare.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said on his Bravo show Thursday that his first child is expected to arrive via a surrogate mother in about six weeks.

“I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen said.

“Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he continued. “And though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen, 50, did not reveal the sex of the baby.