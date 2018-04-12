Andy Cohen Tells Ellen Why He Gets Kicked Off A Gay Dating App

Andy Cohen is newly single and ready to mingle. Unfortunately for the Bravo TV personality, using technology to find love is turning out to be harder than he’d imagined.

Cohen dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday and revealed that he keeps getting kicked off the gay dating app Chappy for an unlikely reason.

“They think I’m impersonating Andy Cohen,” he told DeGeneres. “They’re like, ‘Your photos don’t meet our guidelines.’ And I keep trying to [explain], 'No! It is me!”

Though Cohen didn’t name the app in the interview, he tweeted Thursday:

The dating app I was referring to on @TheEllenShow is called Chappy — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 12, 2018

DeGeneres reminded Cohen that he did, in fact, have a chance encounter with a prospective suitor recently. On Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” an audience member asked him on a date while on the air.

The 49-year-old Cohen, however, thinks the unnamed male, who hinted that he may be around 25 years old, “might be too young.”

DeGeneres agreed. “It for sure is too young,” she quipped.

Cohen, who’ll return as the host of FOX’s “Love Connection” when the second season kicks off May 29, confirmed that he’d split from boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao ― whom he once referred to as “Brazilian Andy Samberg” ― in March.