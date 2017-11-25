It was game, set and match to British tennis star Andy Murray when he expertly trolled President Donald Trump over Twitter on Friday.

Trump faced ridicule earlier in the day after he tweeted that he’d kind of rejected a non-official offer to be named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2017.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Time later tweeted that Trump, who received the accolade in 2016, was “incorrect about how we choose” who receives the title and would not comment on its choice until publication — which this year falls on Dec. 6.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Murray took hilarious advantage of the situation to post a reworked version of Trump’s tweet:

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Instead of claiming he’d been offered the “Person of the Year” award, however, Murray joked that the BBC had called to say he was “PROBABLY” going to be named the network’s “Sports Personality of the Year” but he’d also decided to pass. Murray was given the title in 2016.

The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner’s post immediately went viral, and was shared more than 26,000 times within the first eight hours of it being posted online.

This tweet is perfection. — Nadal News (@nadalnews) November 24, 2017

Ironically this tweet should be why you would actually win it. — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) November 25, 2017