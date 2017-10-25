'The Angriest Librarian' Schools Columnist Over Anti-Library Tweets

What HuffPost Editors Are Reading

Eve's Hollywood by Eve Babitz

"The book is an ode to Los Angeles that I'm certain will give anyone reading it Angeleno aspirations. Babitz's Hollywood is the sassier, freer answer to Joan Didion's thoughtful prose in <i>Slouching Towards Bethlehem</i> or <i>Where I Was From</i>. Where Didion has her readers meditating on her specific high-brow world within California, Babitz's focus is on her bohemian existence in the state. It's a lovely series of snapshots on what it's like to grow up there told by someone who lives and breathe it." – Jenna Amatulli, Trends Reporter<br><br>Shop it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eves-Hollywood-Review-Books-Classics/dp/1590178904?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">here</a>.

