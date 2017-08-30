10 Extraordinary Animal Rescues In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Harvey

All creatures great and small are being saved from the devastating fallout of Hurricane Harvey.
As well as helping more than 13,000 people to safety, rescuers across Texas have also plucked a plethora of animals out from the rising floodwaters.
Tear-jerking viral videos and photographs show bats, birds, cows, dogs, horses and pigs all being hauled to firmer ground.
Here are 10 of the most heartwarming rescue stories we’ve seen so far:
2 Residents Save Bats From Their Waterlogged Home
Locals are trying to save a colony of bats that are drowning as water reaches the top of a bridge in Houston https://t.co/HbUGj1zdRm pic.twitter.com/thvMnGoFBB— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 30, 2017
4 Police Cattle Drive
A cattle drive takes to the streets of Dayton, Tx. due to #Harvey #txwx— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 28, 2017
Video via Rebekah Brand pic.twitter.com/uyg2YDG4aJ
5 Screeching Pig Saved From The Rising Water
One loud and lucky pig rescued from #Harvey high water #Fox26 pic.twitter.com/DRxGaCsVvC— Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) August 28, 2017
6 'Oh My God, You Saved Its Life'
A dog was saved from the flooded streets of the sun chase neighborhood in Hamshire. pic.twitter.com/AXzEWzdZes— Jacque Masse (@jmasse12news) August 28, 2017
8 Police Officers Save Dogs From Flooded Shelter
This video of Hankamer, Texas police officers saving dogs from a flooded shelter will get you through your day. pic.twitter.com/wQHYBn9JzL— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 29, 2017
9 Stranded Dogs Saved From Flooded Neighborhood
UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued… https://t.co/HOX03V5Typ pic.twitter.com/oo3IDt81R2— ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) August 29, 2017
10 Photographer Saves Abandoned Dog Tied To A Post
HEARTBREAKING: This was Saturday. An abandoned dog left alone during the flood in TX. The photographer rescued it— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) August 28, 2017
(📷 - @DailyMail ) #Harvey pic.twitter.com/UepRjSlfXK