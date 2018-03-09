Animator Brilliantly Explains The Gun Control Debate Using Cats

The gun control debate rages anew in the wake of last month’s Florida high school mass shooting. While there may not be a fix-all solution, the vast majority of Americans agree: Something must be done.

Sometimes, humor is the best way to present an issue ― even a serious one. Alex Clark and his animation studio broke down the gun control debate in a way that the internet would surely understand: with cats.

If you’d like to do more, Clark suggests attending the “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington on March 24. Students from Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and others will march to demand stronger gun laws.