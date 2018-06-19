Ann Coulter Is Reamed On Twitter For Calling Immigrant Kids 'Child Actors'

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter’s shtick is to say really offensive things that shock people, but even she outdid herself during an appearance Sunday on Fox News.
Coulter was a guest on “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” and apparently thought the best Father’s Day gift she could give viewers was to accuse the thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents and placed in detention camps of being “child actors.”
“They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to The New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children,” she said in the segment, The Hill reported. Such a New Yorker article does not appear to exist.
She also turned to the camera and said to Donald Trump, “Don’t fall for it.”
Host Steve Hilton, a Brit, seemed very uncomfortable with Coulter’s conspiracy-mongering and quickly ended the segment.
He also released a statement after the broadcast that seemed designed to put some distance between him and Coulter.
Meanwhile, other people took to Twitter to lambaste the prickly pundit and point out the absurdity of her cruel accusation.
Some suggested taking Coulter to court.
Others pointed out that Coulter’s comments made perfect sense if you simply ignored logic and evidence.
People had a field day taking Coulter’s remarks to their logical extreme.
Other Twitter users pointed out the ridiculousness of the “crisis actor” theory with pointed questions.
One guy wanted to know how his kids could get in on the action.
Finally, one guy answered Coulter’s conspiracy with another: