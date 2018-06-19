Ann Coulter Is Reamed On Twitter For Calling Immigrant Kids 'Child Actors'

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter’s shtick is to say really offensive things that shock people, but even she outdid herself during an appearance Sunday on Fox News.

Coulter was a guest on “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” and apparently thought the best Father’s Day gift she could give viewers was to accuse the thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents and placed in detention camps of being “child actors.”

“They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to The New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children,” she said in the segment, The Hill reported. Such a New Yorker article does not appear to exist.

She also turned to the camera and said to Donald Trump, “Don’t fall for it.”

Ann Coulter on Fox News calls crying immigrant children "child actors" and looks directly into the camera to warn Trump not to fall for it. pic.twitter.com/SIjrocmxKB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 18, 2018

Host Steve Hilton, a Brit, seemed very uncomfortable with Coulter’s conspiracy-mongering and quickly ended the segment.

He also released a statement after the broadcast that seemed designed to put some distance between him and Coulter.

Statement from Steve Hilton (the host of this show)



"I do not endorse her comments or anything else said by anyone other than myself." — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, other people took to Twitter to lambaste the prickly pundit and point out the absurdity of her cruel accusation.

Child actor. Not a child actor. @AnnCoulter Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/af9mEgTBfX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 19, 2018

Some suggested taking Coulter to court.

Sandy Hook parents are suing Alex Jones for defamation for calling their dead children crisis actors, rightfully so, and someone should do the exact same thing to Ann Coulter for her sickening conspiracy theory that innocent kids suffering in cages are actors. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 18, 2018

Others pointed out that Coulter’s comments made perfect sense if you simply ignored logic and evidence.

According to Ann Coulter:



Sandy Hook victims = child actors

Parkland survivors = child actors

Asylum seekers = child actors



“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes & ears. It was their final most essential command.”



- George Orwell 1984 https://t.co/SP63hJpw59 — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) June 19, 2018

People had a field day taking Coulter’s remarks to their logical extreme.

So, @AnnCoulter , the #grimreapersgirlfriend

is claiming the traumatized immigrant children at the border are "crisis actors." Now I know she is speaking to the #MAGA racists, but how stupid does she think the rest of us are? pic.twitter.com/VL1QSP1rXe — BellaDonna (@DonnaDeFazio) June 19, 2018

Ann Coulter and the MAGA scum are now trying to say that the locked up kids are crisis actors. So the problem is Central Casting and not Central America. — Secret Society Lisa (@Lisa_Battleaxe) June 19, 2018

If @AnnCoulter thinks these caged kids are crisis actors, then let elected officials and others in to these centers to check. — George Little (@georgelittledc) June 19, 2018

Other Twitter users pointed out the ridiculousness of the “crisis actor” theory with pointed questions.

Where are all these child ‘crisis actors’ getting their training? It’s got to be a big operation- supplying kids for shootings, border crossings, etc. Seems like we’d see ads for that acting school because they’re pretty damn convincing! #NotMyPresident #KeepFamilesTogether — Shawn Steadham (@bichonsandabc) June 19, 2018

Apparently Ann Coulter thinks these immigrant kids are taking jobs from real MURICAN crisis actors. And that is just not okay. What will actual MURICAN crisis actors who want to live in cages do for a living? Especially with child labor laws being so librul these days? — Erik Kain (@erikkain) June 18, 2018

One guy wanted to know how his kids could get in on the action.

@AnnCoulter @IngrahamAngle Hey betches! 🙋🏾‍♀️



Where can I sign my children up to become crisis actors? They’re really interested in pretending to be immigrants! The only thing is, they’re black. In no way do they look Hispanic. But hey, strength in numbers, right?! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — The Nihilist (@SoCynicool) June 19, 2018