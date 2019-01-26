Controversial right-wing pundit Ann Coulter confessed Friday night how she’d gotten it wrong when it came to President Donald Trump.

Coulter, who was once one of the Trump’s fiercest advocates, sarcastically told “Real Time” host Bill Maher how it was “crazy” she expected Trump “to keep the promise” to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that he’d made “every day for 18 months.”

“You voted for him, Donald Trump, and now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman. What was your first clue?” Maher asked.

Coulter replied: “OK, I’m very stupid girl, fine.”

She’d earlier tweeted that Trump was “the biggest wimp ever to serve” as president, after he agreed to reopen the federal government for three weeks.

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Trump either blocked or unfollowed Coulter on Twitter in December 2018 after she called him “gutless.” Many political observers claim Trump believes Coulter represents his base, which she alluded to her in her sit-down with Maher, and that her views can affect his decisions.