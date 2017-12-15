Ann Coulter Fears She'll 'Die Alone' In Self-Pitying Tweet Against Child Tax Credit

When Ann Coulter lashed out on Twitter Friday against Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) attempt to increase the child tax credit in the Republican tax bill, she also opened a window into what appears to be a very lonely life.

The controversial conservative pundit basically suggested that making lives easier for families with children wasn’t fair to people without kids.

The tone was shockingly personal — even for someone who makes a living shocking people.

We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

As you might expect, people were quick to pounce on Coulter’s gripe.

"I'm not happy with my life choices, why should I have to pay for the society that allowed me to decide how to screw up my life" is how I'm translating this. That ratio Ann! Lets see if the replies beat the likes! — Cheap Incense Burning By a Frosted Window (@sivern) December 15, 2017

You're not miserable because you're single.



You're single because you're miserable.



But it's never too late to examine how you got where you are and make a change! — Jay Fuller ☕ (@DepthDeception) December 15, 2017

1. Get over yourself.

2. Those children will fund your generation’s retirement plans so you better hope that they are raised happy and healthy.

3. Could you please try and be less arrogant/mean. It’s Christmas.

4. Merry Christmas. — John Zimmer (@ZimmerJohn) December 15, 2017

Some on the opposite side of the political spectrum tried to explain to Coulter that they feel the same ― except about entirely different issues.

As a single guy who pays a lot of taxes, this is how I feel about my funding tanks and bullets in the Middle East or subsidizing guys far wealthier than I who have no tax liability but 🤷🏽‍♂️ — James A Jenkins (@_jajenkins) December 15, 2017

I have no kids, great healthcare, a rewarding job and the protection of Rep. Lieu and Sen. Harris and EVERY SINGLE DAY is a battle to fight for our rights, protections, democracy and future. There's a whole forest out there beyond your brittle little tree, Ann. — Pamela Wiley (@snorkelpami) December 15, 2017

Others thought Coulter’s complaint was actually a humble brag.

Pretty sure our grandparents and parents had to pay taxes so you could go to school. You are getting a nice big fat tax break by your buddy #Trump this Christmas. Must you brag? — Sonia Prince (@Die__Trying_) December 15, 2017

Others summed up their feelings with the magic of GIFs.

Coulter’s cry for help didn’t get much sympathy from fellow pundits either.

Ann was desperately hoping that the tax credit for cat litter, Marlboro Reds, indifferent box-wine Chardonnay and the gnawing loneliness consuming her soul would make it into the tax bill. pic.twitter.com/VsEK9MSS4E — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 15, 2017

What if you tried redirecting your feelings of despair outward into vicious racism--- oh, wait https://t.co/bXMkjW8bMD — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 15, 2017

Yes, there was snark. Lots and lots of bitter snark. Some tried to look beyond Coulter’s words and offer genuine sympathy for a woman who may be truly having a bad moment.

I disagree with you on almost everything possible, but I sincerely hope you get help. This tweet seems like the deeply bleak & irrational thoughts from a dangerously depressive episode. This isn’t an insult. I speak from my experience. — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) December 15, 2017

If you're feeling unfulfilled, try volunteering at a charity in your area. If it's children specifically you'd live to be with, many children's charities would love to have some volunteer help, I'm sure. — engaged egg 👻 (@EfficacyOfGrace) December 15, 2017