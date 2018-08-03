Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'Would Make Mincemeat' Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not get an easy ride in “The Handmaid’s Tale” universe, according to one of the dystopian drama’s stars.

On Thursday’s “Late Night,” actress Ann Dowd — who plays the ruthless Aunt Lydia in Hulu’s TV adaption of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel — claimed her character “would make mincemeat” of the White House press secretary.

The comment came as Dowd and host Seth Meyers discussed comedian Michelle Wolf’s comparison of Sanders to Aunt Lydia, who rules the handmaids with an ice-cold fist, during Wolf’s 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner address in April.

Dowd also claimed her character would have President Donald Trump “figured out.” “Narcissism is her least favorite sin,” she said. “She would have taken care of business immediately.”