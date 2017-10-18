Anna Faris Opens Up About Chris Pratt Split: 'We’ll Always Have Each Other'

If we have to live in a world where Anna Faris and Chris Pratt aren’t together, then excuse us while we take solace in knowing they still seem to like each other.

Ahead of the release of her book, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the “Mom” star is opening up about the end of her eight-year marriage to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor and how the former couple is moving forward in laughter and love.

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” Faris told People about Pratt, who also penned the forward for her book.

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she added. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

Julian Parker via Getty Images Anna Faris and Chris Pratt at the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" premiere.

Faris and Pratt took a hammer to the #CoupleGoals hashtag in August when they released a heartbreaking joint statement to announce they were separating. However, the pair, who share 4-year-old son Jack, have only praised each other in the press, eschewing the typical Hollywood breakup fallout.

While the actress seems to be taking the glass-half-full approach, she does recognize why the rest of us were so torn up about the split.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” Faris said. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and their son at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

With her memoir hitting shelves later this month, some would say that it’s a case of extremely bad timing, but Faris believes everything happens for a reason.

While the actress previously admitted she was “so scared” to release a book that reveals intimate aspects of her life, now she feels ready for her fans to see her in a new light.

“At first I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is crazy timing,’” Faris revealed. “Now it sort of feels like maybe, in a way, everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle.”

“Chris and I are really great friends,” she added. “I think that we always will be.”