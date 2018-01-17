Anna Kendrick Was Mistaken For Anna Kournikova, And She Didn't Hate It

This is Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect 3” actress and Twitter guru.

This is Anna Kournikova, former professional tennis player and longtime partner of “Hero” singer Enrique Iglesias.

They’re not usually mistaken for one another, but on Tuesday they were.

Kendrick didn’t hate it.

“Dear Yahoo,” Kendrick wrote on Twitter. “How do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iglesias please and thank you.”

In fact, Kendrick was quite understanding about the mix-up.

I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she's a tall blonde athlete and I'm - oh, oh - do they think I'm the baby? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

A worthy theory, but at least one of Kendrick’s fans saw a deeper connection between Kendrick and Kournikova.

maybe they got confused because they saw how much vodka you can drink and assumed you were Russian — liz (@sparksflyliz) January 17, 2018

SHUT UP LIZ NOBODY ASKED YOU OMG — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

Another user warned Kendrick to steer clear of yet another possible parallel universe.

Wait until you fall into the Anna Karenina timeline — Scott Smith (@SmithSsmith03) January 17, 2018

I would love that! So romantic. So lush. (I only read half that book; I hope nothing bad happens.) — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

Overall, the mix-up proved ripe for Twitter hilarity.

Sorry the old Anna Kendrick isn’t here. Why? Oh because she’s actually Anna Kournikova — megs (@badassbeca) January 17, 2018