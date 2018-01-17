Anna Kendrick Was Mistaken For Anna Kournikova, And She Didn't Hate It

This is Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect 3” actress and Twitter guru.
This is Anna Kournikova, former professional tennis player and longtime partner of “Hero” singer Enrique Iglesias.
They’re not usually mistaken for one another, but on Tuesday they were.
You see, Kournikova and Iglesias shared the first public photos of their newborn twins on Tuesday. Naturally, news outlets hustled to cover the story. But for a Glamour article shared on Yahoo, one photo editor appears to have moved a bit too fast and attached Kendrick’s visage to the story.
Kendrick didn’t hate it.
“Dear Yahoo,” Kendrick wrote on Twitter. “How do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iglesias please and thank you.”
In fact, Kendrick was quite understanding about the mix-up.
A worthy theory, but at least one of Kendrick’s fans saw a deeper connection between Kendrick and Kournikova.
Another user warned Kendrick to steer clear of yet another possible parallel universe.
Overall, the mix-up proved ripe for Twitter hilarity.
Glamour said the article had the correct Anna K. on the magazine’s site, so this mishap appears to be on Yahoo. Yahoo, which is also owned by HuffPost’s parent company, Oath, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.