Anna Kendrick Forgot She Was In 'Twilight' And Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

Anna Kendrick may have forgotten all about her star turn in the hit “Twilight” movie franchise.

Her fans, however, definitely haven’t.

Kendrick tweeted Monday that she “just remembered” her role in the supernatural films, in which she starred alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

It’s not clear what sparked her minor epiphany.

But her post soon went viral. As of early Tuesday, it had more than 780,000 “likes.” It also prompted an outpouring of love for Kendrick’s character in the films, Jessica:

We didn’t forget. You were our star. pic.twitter.com/Hp55fQV8L3 — Snackie Chan~* (@xoheej) November 26, 2018

From one Bella to the next 😉💙 pic.twitter.com/DbLR57wA5b — IMDb (@IMDb) November 26, 2018

A classic conversation pic.twitter.com/P7Pkkwyexi — this is mom-call me, (@ginacaliente) November 26, 2018

We could never forget you @annakendrick47 💔 pic.twitter.com/T5vU0QsKkP — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) November 26, 2018

who would of thought you’d turn out to be the most successful of the lot pic.twitter.com/KZku7VaUr4 — STEPH (@bookswithsteph) November 27, 2018

But you've got the best line in the whole franchise @AnnaKendrick47 "foster dad/match maker"! pic.twitter.com/OVvSVonSj0 — Dollie Banner (@hotdiggitydoll) November 27, 2018

She got that recent Twilight check and remembered. — K Dot (@Hellomynameis_b) November 27, 2018

@justinchon I will always remember — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) November 27, 2018