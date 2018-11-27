Anna Kendrick Forgot She Was In 'Twilight' And Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

Anna Kendrick may have forgotten all about her star turn in the hit “Twilight” movie franchise.
Her fans, however, definitely haven’t.
Kendrick tweeted Monday that she “just remembered” her role in the supernatural films, in which she starred alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.
It’s not clear what sparked her minor epiphany.
But her post soon went viral. As of early Tuesday, it had more than 780,000 “likes.” It also prompted an outpouring of love for Kendrick’s character in the films, Jessica: