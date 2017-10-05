COMEDY
Anna Kendrick’s Creepy Instagram Pic Becomes Hilariously Spooky Meme

By Elyse Wanshel

This is scary good.

Last week, Anna Kendrick posted a spooky photo of herself standing next to an owl to her Instagram account.

“We don’t like you,” the actress wrote as a caption.

On Thursday, the photo became the subject of a popular thread on Reddit called “Photoshop Battles” — shorthand for when Reddit users take a photo and post altered versions of it.

Due to the picture’s eerie vibe, the ensuing “battle” had somewhat of a horror theme to it — and it’s a real hoot. (Get it? Because of the owl? Yeah, OK, sorry about that.)

Here are the ones most likely to make you scream with laughter:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Anna the Large
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
