This is scary good.
Last week, Anna Kendrick posted a spooky photo of herself standing next to an owl to her Instagram account.
“We don’t like you,” the actress wrote as a caption.
On Thursday, the photo became the subject of a popular thread on Reddit called “Photoshop Battles” — shorthand for when Reddit users take a photo and post altered versions of it.
Due to the picture’s eerie vibe, the ensuing “battle” had somewhat of a horror theme to it — and it’s a real hoot. (Get it? Because of the owl? Yeah, OK, sorry about that.)
Here are the ones most likely to make you scream with laughter: