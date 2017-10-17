Anne Frank Halloween Costume Sparks Internet Controversy

A costume in the likeness of Holocaust victim Anne Frank has received so much backlash that at least one online retailer has pulled it from its website.

The costume, on sale at HalloweenCostumes.com, featured a cheery young girl wearing a World War II-era dress, beret and bag. Twitter users picked up on the costume and quickly expressed their anger about it.

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ? pic.twitter.com/uhKS3g9b2J — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) October 15, 2017

Holocaust denial poll

Anne Frank Halloween costume

Neo-nazi trip to FL



Welcome to an America where the White House empowers anti-Semitism. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 17, 2017

.@funcostumes Anne Frank? You have got to be joking, right?



How in the world is this 'fun' ??? pic.twitter.com/CsWr7DV1wr — Far Right Watch (@Far_Right_Watch) October 15, 2017

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might want to have a word pic.twitter.com/mu0t4lvY62 — Jude Habib (@JudeHabib) October 15, 2017

Carlos Galindo-Elvira, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Arizona office, summed up a lot of people’s feelings:

There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume. — carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017

For those unfamiliar with her story, Anne Frank was a 15-year-old German teenager who hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II and wrote a diary about her experiences in hiding. After being discovered by the Gestapo, Anne and her family were split up. In October 1944, she, along with her sister Margot, was taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne nearly survived the war, but succumbed to typhus sometime in March 1945. Bergen-Belsen was liberated by British troops the next month. Anne’s diary, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” was published posthumously.

Getty Images

The costume has since been pulled from the Fun.com-run website. Ross Walker Smith, a spokesman for the site, tweeted on Sunday that while the costume had been removed, the company sells costumes for “many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays.’’

He added: “We apologize for any offense it has caused, as that’s never our intention.”