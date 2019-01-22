All right, all right, all right.

Anne Hathaway told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that she decided to give up drinking for the next 18 years for her son.

The revelation came to the actress after an especially raucous trip with her “Serenity” co-star, Matthew McConaughey, and his wife, Camila Alves, while visiting rum bars on the island of Mauritius.

She ended up having a night out that she didn’t remember with the couple, then had to go to a meeting with her “Serenity” director hungover.

“They’re both cool, and I just can’t drink as much as them,” Hathaway revealed.

“We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda ― have you guys ever had to do a meeting hungover?” the actress asked the audience, which replied back in droves.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Anne Hathaway arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in November 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The actress said she plans to stop drinking for the next 18 years.

“I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character,” she said.

After that, she decided she was going to wait nearly two decades before she took up drinking again.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings,” Hathaway said.

The actress added, “I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

“Yeah. That’s another reason I don’t want kids,” DeGeneres said to laughs from the audience.