Another Gun Just Went Off In A School

“Bringing more guns into our schools does nothing to protect our students and educators from gun violence,” Lily Eskelsen García, the NEA president, has said. “Our students need more books, art and music programs, nurses and school counselors; they do not need more guns in their classrooms.”

Just two weeks after the deadly Parkland shooting, a Georgia teacher barricaded himself inside an empty high school classroom and fired a handgun while students stood outside the door. He now faces multiple charges, including carrying a weapon on school grounds.

On Wednesday ― the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting ― students across the country plan to walk out of class in protest of lax gun control laws. And on March 24, students, teachers and community members will march in Washington and other parts of the country to demand stronger gun laws.