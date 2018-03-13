Another Gun Just Went Off In A School

A good guy with a gun accidentally fired his weapon at a Virginia school on Tuesday.
The Alexandria Police Department said it responded to the shooting at George Washington Middle School after a school resource officer “accidentally discharged his service weapon inside his office.”
No one was injured and the officer, who has not been identified, immediately contacted his supervisor and school staff, according to the department’s statement. Police are investigating the matter.
The discharge comes less than a week after a student was killed in an accidental shooting at an Alabama school. The female student, 17, died on her way to the hospital in Birmingham after being shot. Two others were injured in the shooting.
In reaction to a gunman killing 17 students and staff members last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida, President Donald Trump has been touting the idea of arming certain teachers as one way to prevent such mass shooting. He made it official on Tuesday when he included that proposal in a White House-recommended legislative package.
The nation’s largest teachers lobby, the National Education Association, has been adamantly opposed to the idea.
“Bringing more guns into our schools does nothing to protect our students and educators from gun violence,” Lily Eskelsen García, the NEA president, has said. “Our students need more books, art and music programs, nurses and school counselors; they do not need more guns in their classrooms.”
Just two weeks after the deadly Parkland shooting, a Georgia teacher barricaded himself inside an empty high school classroom and fired a handgun while students stood outside the door. He now faces multiple charges, including carrying a weapon on school grounds.
On Wednesday ― the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting ― students across the country plan to walk out of class in protest of lax gun control laws. And on March 24, students, teachers and community members will march in Washington and other parts of the country to demand stronger gun laws.