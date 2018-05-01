'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Trailer Brings The Fun After 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Well, a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the next film in Marvel Studios’ lineup, dropped on Tuesday ― and it just might be the antidote to your superhero-related woes.

The pint-size hero played by Paul Rudd was mysteriously absent from “Infinity War,” which scored the biggest box office opening of all time over the weekend, but he’s back with a new teammate, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

According to the official synopsis, the film begins after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before the chaos of “Infinity War,” so it seems we may find out exactly where the characters were ― maybe the Quantum Realm? ― when “Infinity War” hit us with that ending.

“Ant-Man the franchise is very light-hearted. It’s fun. It maybe even skews younger,” Christopher Markus, one of “Infinity War’s” screenwriters, told The Hollywood Reporter recently. “If we were to put Ant-Man in this extremely heavy movie, and then have to say to the guys who are making the Ant-Man movie, ‘Yeah, he went through hell, but now go ahead and have your little romp and we’ll pick it up afterwards,’ that’s why we have to really sort of manage your interconnections and go, ‘Let’s go and hold off so you can enjoy that without feeling a bad taste in your mouth.’”

The film stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale and Judy Greer, as well as newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Hannah John-Kamen as the villain Ghost and Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster ― a character who, in the comics, also takes on the names Black Goliath and Giant-Man. Peyton Reed, who helmed the first “Ant-Man” movie in 2015, returns as director.