08/19/2018 11:36 am ET

Anthony Bourdain Feature-Length Documentary Being Produced By CNN

A film about the "Parts Unknown" host could be out as early as 2019.
By Andy McDonald
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

We’ve learned a lot about celebrity chef and travel guide Anthony Bourdain since his suicide in June. But CNN officials tell Vanity Fair there’s “still a hunger to know more about him.”

CNN and “Parts Unknown” production company Zero Point Zero are in the early stages of producing a feature-length documentary about Bourdain. The film they call the “the definitive Bourdain feature documentary” could hit theaters as early as next year. But don’t expect the film to be rushed out.

“We want to make it perfect,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content. “We want to make it exquisite for Tony. We want to do him justice.”

Bourdain, 61, hanged himself in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, while filming an episode for “Parts Unknown” show. CNN plans to air a final, abbreviated season of the program this fall.

