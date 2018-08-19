Anthony Bourdain Feature-Length Documentary Being Produced By CNN

We’ve learned a lot about celebrity chef and travel guide Anthony Bourdain since his suicide in June. But CNN officials tell Vanity Fair there’s “still a hunger to know more about him.”

CNN and “Parts Unknown” production company Zero Point Zero are in the early stages of producing a feature-length documentary about Bourdain. The film they call the “the definitive Bourdain feature documentary” could hit theaters as early as next year. But don’t expect the film to be rushed out.

“We want to make it perfect,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content. “We want to make it exquisite for Tony. We want to do him justice.”