Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmy Awards For 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain was honored with posthumous Emmy Awards on Sunday night for his work on the travel and food program “Parts Unknown.”

The celebrated chef, restaurateur and author, who died in June by suicide at the age of 61, won awards for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special, alongside other producers of the program.

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf,” producer Lydia Tenaglia said at the awards show, while accepting the outstanding writing nod, according to Deadline.

“He’s truly on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we could have shot that journey with him,” she added.

The series picked up five Emmys. Its digital venture, “Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown,” picked up an additional Emmy, bringing the show’s Emmy statues total to six.

“Parts Unknown″ which will air its 12th and final season later this month on CNN, picked up a total of six Emmy nominations this year.