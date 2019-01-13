Anthony Scaramucci Joins CBS' 'Celebrity Big Brother' As Season 2 Cast Member

Anthony Scaramucci, who notoriously served just 11 days as White House communications director in 2017, has signed on to appear in the next season of CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” the network announced Sunday.

Scaramucci will compete alongside 11 other famous figures — including former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, actor Joey Lawrence and Dina Lohan — in season 2 of the reality TV game show.

The show features 12 so-called houseguests living together under nearly constant surveillance.