Warning: The above video of Anthony Scaramucci “interpreting” his 11-day stint as White House communications director via the medium of dance cannot be unseen. And, yes, it’s as bonkers as it sounds.

Scaramucci, aka “The Mooch,” left President Donald Trump’s administration in July 2017. On Monday, he pulled some “Mooch Moves” in a segment for the New York Post.

The clip has not gone over well on Twitter, where some folks have accused the generally pro-Trump Post of normalizing Scaramucci’s actions (and those of the Trump White House), and see the video as a distraction from the real issues:

Why are we doing this? Last I checked there were still children in cages, some unaccounted for. Focus. — KnittaPhD (@knittaphd) October 22, 2018

This is The Bad Place. https://t.co/eWWg4dOS0y — Michael Shaw (@michael_jshaw) October 22, 2018

It is time for this man to leave the public stage. His 15 minutes were up a long time ago. — Anthony Bianchi (@agb412_anthony) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, the people of Flint Michigan still don't have clean water. — Eric Vinc3nt (@SPYMANCE) October 22, 2018

Is this an Onion headline? — Nico Six (@Nico6Preserves) October 22, 2018

Can someone Eternal Sunshine me so I can remove this from my memory https://t.co/QViFRPlKg1 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 22, 2018