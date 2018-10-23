POLITICS
Anthony Scaramucci's Dance Summary Of 11 Days Under Trump Is As Stupid As It Sounds

Why? Just why?
By Lee Moran

Warning: The above video of Anthony Scaramucci “interpreting” his 11-day stint as White House communications director via the medium of dance cannot be unseen. And, yes, it’s as bonkers as it sounds.

Scaramucci, aka “The Mooch,” left President Donald Trump’s administration in July 2017. On Monday, he pulled some “Mooch Moves” in a segment for the New York Post.

The clip has not gone over well on Twitter, where some folks have accused the generally pro-Trump Post of normalizing Scaramucci’s actions (and those of the Trump White House), and see the video as a distraction from the real issues:

