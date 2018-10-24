Anthony Scaramucci Tells Donald Trump: 'Dial Down The Lying'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has some helpful advice for Donald Trump: “Dial down the lying.”

“The Mooch” made the rather obvious suggestion on CNN Wednesday morning after host John Berman questioned him on whether he’d call Trump a “liar.”

“I asked you: What do you call someone who likes to lie? You said a scoundrel,” Berman said. “Another thing you could call someone who likes to lie is a liar. Is he a liar?”

“Well, we both know that he’s telling lies. So if you want me to say he’s a liar, I’m happy to say he’s a liar,” Scaramucci replied.

Scaramucci also tried to justify Trump’s lies, saying they were similar to other falsehoods told by politicians.

Still, “The Mooch” may have had enough, because he then looked into the camera and addressed Trump personally (even though the president was more likely watching Fox News).

“You know, you’re a politician now, so politicians lie when their lips are moving, and so all these people lie,” Scaramucci said. “But you should probably dial down the lying, because you don’t need to.”

Scaramucci added. “You’re doing a great job for the country. So dial that down, and you’ll be doing a lot better.”

So far this week, the president has, among other things, falsely claimed that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” are seeking to enter the United States in a migrant caravan, and that there would be “a major tax cut for middle-income people” early in November.