'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Goes Full-On 'American Psycho' For Netflix Series

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski kicked off Halloween week in Patrick Bateman mode.

The avocado aficionado and newly minted Manhattan restauranteur makes for a self-aware serial killer in the trailer for “Antoni Psycho,” viewed above. As its title suggests, the video sees Porowski putting a personal spin on “American Psycho” by self-narrating his morning routine as Bateman (played by Christian Bale) did in the film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel.

“Antoni Psycho” includes a few winks at Porowski’s offscreen persona, too. In a nod to his Hanes underwear campaign earlier this year, the food and wine guru works out in a pair of white briefs and appears to address critics who’ve been skeptical of his culinary prowess.

“I don’t care whether they like what I cook or not,” he declares. “They’ll eat it if they know what’s good for them!”

The clip is actually a teaser for Netflix’s new anthology, “Don’t Watch This.” Released Monday, the five-part series is billed as a “hair-raising set of short horror films” featuring “ghoulish creatures, dark obsessions and unsettling visions,” according to Netflix officials.

The full version of “Antoni Psycho” vows to reveal Porowski’s “darker side” as he “shares the secrets of his healthy morning rituals.”

It’s been a busy fall for the “Queer Eye” star, who recently opened a new eatery, Village Den, in New York’s West Village neighborhood with Lisle Richards and Eric Marx.