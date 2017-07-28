Apple Just Killed Off 2 Iconic Products, And People Are Super Sad

Apple’s iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle music players are sadly no more.

On Thursday, the California tech giant confirmed it had discontinued the production and sale of the two devices which its late founder Steve Jobs first launched in 2005.

Mario Tama via Getty Images Brandon Schoderbek displays the iPod shuffle in this 2006 file photo.

Apple also revealed that it was “simplifying” its iPod Touch range to just two models, which now come with either 32GB or 128GB of storage.

The Nano and Shuffle were created as a cheaper alternative to the original iPod. They remain the preferred music players of many runners and cyclists due to their lightweight nature.

But with the rise of the music-playing iPhone, observers said it was only a matter of time before their demise. In response, people took to Twitter to pay tribute to their favorite devices:

"Apple Kills iPod nano And shuffle." You will be missed. #sad — James Reli (@JamesReli) July 28, 2017

I loved my first iPod: A pink mini. It was stolen in middle school and I cried for DAYS. https://t.co/JSjsA3TaJh — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) July 27, 2017

My iPod still works fine, dammit, and you can pry it out of my cold dead recharge socket if you want to come for it. — Brian F. Kelcey (@stateofthecity) July 27, 2017

Really sad to see Apple discontinue the ipod Nano and Shuffle. I've had many. Much more convenient to run in than a big ass smartphone. — Jordan Lewis⚡ (@prince_217) July 28, 2017

I feared this. I love my iPod nano! And I also believe more in buying than streaming. Oh well... — Craig M (@CraigUK1975) July 28, 2017

Oh dear, what will I do now that Apple discontinued iPod Nano & Shuffle? Guess I'll wipe my tears with my saved money and Google Pixel XL. pic.twitter.com/OlR9FoWKGm — Justin M. Wright (@thinkersrefuge) July 28, 2017

Bit sad that the iPod is being discontinued, it was the only Apple product which didn't break on me and the Nano was lightweight. — Paul (@pwaring) July 28, 2017

Prediction: iPod revival in 2034 — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) July 27, 2017

I'm sad that Apple is officially killing the iPod Nano. I like having a dedicated "podcast player" so that my phone can do other tasks. — Britton Peele (@BrittonPeele) July 27, 2017

I'm on my fifth iPod Shuffle since 2005. Two lost (they're tiny), two used until the battery drained. They're so good for running. Man. — Josh O'Kane (@joshokane) July 27, 2017