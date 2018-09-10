Apple Wins Its First Emmy Award For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke” was named Outstanding Short Form Variety Series on Sunday, giving the tech giant its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award.

Apple purchased the series, which is based on a segment from “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” in 2016. It was the company’s second foray into original programming.

Tonight we won an Emmy for our Apple @CarpoolKaraoke series. So over the moon for everyone on the team especially Eric Pankowski. Huge thanks to @cue and Jimmy Iovine with Robert Kondrk who had vision for what this show could be and are the most amazing partners 🍎🏆 pic.twitter.com/0YdpeszH1x — Ben Winston (@benwinston) September 10, 2018

The series’ executive producer, Eric Pankowski, said that the win was “a sign of the times that TV isn’t what it used to be.”

“They let us do our show and play in this sandbox ... We are really excited to be here and do them proud,” Pankowski said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Memorable moments from the show have included a Cyrus family reunion, packed with terrible mullet wigs, grills and, of course, a rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart”: