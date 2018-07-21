'Aquaman' Trailer Reveals More Of Jason Momoa's Hero At Comic-Con

Of all the films being showcased at Comic-Con, “Aquaman” had some of the biggest advance buzz.

That is in part due to the popularity of actor Jason Momoa, whose take on the classic DC Comics character was considered by many to be the best part of last year’s “Justice League” movie.

The presence of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard didn’t hurt either.

The film is due to be released in December, but it was only until the cast appeared at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday that the trailer was finally revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter said director James Wan wanted to wait until the visual effects were ready.

The trailer, which appears above, shows the undersea kingdom of Atlantis, as well a potential catch phrase for Momoa: “Permission to come aboard.”

The trailer made a big splash with some people...

Underwater beasts, one-liners galore, and Jason Momoa’s flowing mane… the #Aquaman trailer will restore your faith in the DCEU https://t.co/KA2Vq4VS21 pic.twitter.com/M4AsHSPtDr — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 21, 2018

Yeah, it's been a punchline for decades, the #Aquaman trailer is LIT, nicely combining the epic with the personal, and Jason Momoa is an actor who's always had screen presence to burn, going back to his Stargate: Atlantis days. https://t.co/YqIt78vns2 — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) July 21, 2018

The #Aquaman trailer basically wrecked Hall H in the best way ...Looking good, @creepypuppet ! https://t.co/zH9lZB0qUw — mike avila (@mikeavila) July 21, 2018

...while others considered it all wet:

I asked this seal what he thought of the #AQUAMAN trailer. The verdict: not good pic.twitter.com/BkYq0vWzbj — Chris Evangelista @ SDCC (@cevangelista413) July 21, 2018

That #Aquaman trailer is the most 1997 thing I've seen in twenty years. How it didn't have Chumbawumba and prodigy playing during it, I will never know.



Also, that goat reaction shot? 😙👌 — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) July 21, 2018