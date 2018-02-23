Florida Shooting Survivor Suggests Calling AR-15 Rifles 'Marco Rubios'

A survivor of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, just threw some brutal shade at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

On Friday, Sarah Chadwick suggested that Rubio’s symbiotic relationship with the National Rifle Association deserved some sort of tribute.

In a tweet referencing the AR-15 rifle, which the shooter allegedly used to kill 17 people at her school last week, Chadwick proposed nicknaming the weapon after the senator “because they’re so easy to buy.”

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy. — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 23, 2018

For the record, Rubio has accepted $3.3 million from the gun rights organization so far in his political career.

Rubio didn’t help his cause during a CNN town hall meeting Wednesday night during an exchange with Cameron Kasky, a high school junior who also survived the massacre.

When Kasky asked Rubio, “Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?” the senator said he’d continue to take its money because “people buy into my agenda ― and I do support the Second Amendment.”

Kasky replied, “So, right now, in the name of 17 people, you cannot ask the NRA to keep their money out of your campaign?”

The senator’s reply showed how committed he is to the organization’s lucre.

“There is money on both sides of every issue in America,” Rubio replied, “and where that leaves us in policymaking is to look at the issues and make a decision based on what we think is right.”

HuffPost reached out to Rubio for a comment on the proposed nickname, but his office did not immediately respond.

Rubio is getting lots of heat in the wake of the tragic school shooting because of his inaction on gun control.

Last week, three red billboard-sized messages appeared in the streets of Miami to shame Rubio, using a technique inspired by the Oscar-nominated film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”